Cordon Press

The famous American comedian and actor Wayne Brady has starred in an unexpected scene of violence after a car accident.

Wayne Brady was in a car accident and got into a fist fight with the driver. The American actor and comedian was involved in an altercation after a car accident in Malibu. While driving on Pacific Coast Highway, another car collided with his vehicle. After stopping to exchange information, the argument between Brady and the driver of the other car escalated into a physical confrontation. Although Brady tried to stop the individual, he fled the scene on foot.

The driver was later arrested in a nearby neighborhood on suspicion of driving under the influence. In addition to being accused of running over with property damage and injuries. Despite the presence of firefighters on the scene, Wayne Brady was injured with minor injuries and did not need to be taken to hospital.. Although he was sore and bruised the next day, from what his sources revealed.

A versatile actor and comedian from the United States

Cordon Press

This incident arises at a time when Wayne Brady has been making headlines for coming out about his pansexuality. She did so in a recent interview with People magazine. The American actor and comedian shared his experience of fighting depression. And he talked about his treatment for love addiction and his personal journey to find happiness.

Wayne Brady He is known for his participation in television shows such as “Don’t Forget the Lyrics” and “Let’s Make a Deal”, in addition to being a regular panelist on “Whose Line Is It Anyway”. He has also ventured into theater, participating in Broadway hits such as “Chicago,” “Rent” and “Hamilton.” And he recently performed in the Hollywood Bowl revival of “Kinky Boots,” in addition to being scheduled to star in a touring revival of “The Wiz.”

Fuente: TMZ