According to the new report “The Climate Changed Child” dell’UNICEF, 1 in 3 children, or 739 million worldwide, live in areas exposed to high or very high levels of water scarcitywith climate change threatening to make this situation increasingly dramatic. Globally, water demand is expected to grow from 4,500 km³ in 2010 to 6,350 km³ in 2030 but pollution, overexploitation, deteriorating infrastructure and climate change are reducing existing water supplies. If we think only of Italy, extreme drought in the North has doubled in the last two decadescreating a climate that increasingly reflects that of Ethiopia and the Horn of Africa.

HumaCoo – Hungua primary school 2

In this regard, many companies are focusing on methods and new technologies capable of protecting the environment and promoting greater water resources; the Swiss company is in pole position SEAS (Swiss Air Water Company) based in Lugano, with offices in the United States and the United Arab Emirates, which he developed a revolutionary integrated system capable of producing high quality water from the air. The vision of founders wet on the belief that a technological solution to the global water crisis is desperately needed: by capturing and transforming the humidity present in the atmosphere, access to this precious commodity can be guaranteed anywhere in the world.

Applications of the SEAS system

The moist vapor contained in the air is condensed in water distilled, filtered, subjected to a treatment to eliminate bacteria and subsequently mineralized, producing a high quality product, comparable to the best ones intended for human consumption on the market, available wherever it is needed. The water produced with this technology is safe and less subject to pollutants compared to that produced with other systems, considering that the air has a very rapid regeneration capacity.

Applications of the SEAS system

“We produce clean, healthy water where and when it is needed most. Our systems are in perfect balance between low energy consumption, water for life and environmental awareness and sensitivity“. The SEAS solutions and systems they are also designed to allow customers to benefit from a significant amount of thermal energy to be used not only for the generation of quality water from the air but also for the creation of hot water from the mains, primary cold air and cold water from the mains. These solutions determine high energy savings which compensate for the cost of energy required to produce water and therefore, in very competitive or even zero costs per liter of water with a significant economic return.

The purification of water created from the air is essential: high technological and qualitative level treatments allow you to obtain safe water and keep it that way over time and also to customize the water to specific application requests for human use, agricultural and industrial. This precious asset can thus be brought to remote places where the climatic conditions are complex and there are no water sources or they are limited or unusable, generating health problems. SEAS systems can be powered by generators that use solar energy, wind turbines and other renewable energy sources, further reducing the carbon footprint, i.e. the emission of climate-changing gases into the atmosphere.

Seas2 – installation Peru

The humidity in the ambient air is practically unlimited and provides an untapped source of clean water: There are many water-stressed geographic areas that already predict that air-to-water production will represent an increasing percentage of total clean water production. SEAS is also very active in supporting non-profit organizations as the HumaCoo Foundationin their efforts to provide drinking water to disadvantaged populations who lack the resources to meet their daily water needs.