Normally, landowners, such as farmers and municipalities, must complete the maintenance of ditches on their land before November 15. The water board then checks whether maintenance has been carried out properly, such as removing leaves, branches and reeds. This is important for proper water supply and drainage. The flow of water must not be obstructed by vegetation and debris in the ditches. But the water board understands that the cleaning cannot be carried out as long as the land remains too wet due to the rainfall in recent weeks.