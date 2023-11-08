Not too long ago, compatible Apple Watches began updating to WatchOS 10. This is the latest version of Apple’s operating system for its smart watches, with some changes to the interface, its own apps, and performance.

It didn’t take long for the networks to almost unanimously show a problem related to this update: the autonomy. Users of somewhat older devices began to express notable discontent, as there were watches that had lasted practically half as long. Apple has set out to fix it.

A simple X search shows that the problem was widespread. Hundreds of users commented practically the same thing: after updating to WatchOS 10 the battery started to not last even 24 hours.

WatchOS 10 has been one of the most notorious cases regarding battery problems

The problem not only mainly affected smaller watches (41mm), but also the most modern ones (Series 8 and similar) with large cases saw their autonomy reduced. Luckily for users of these devices, Apple seems to have reacted relatively quickly.

After a few days in beta, Apple is starting the deployment of WatchOS 10.1.1. The list of changes in this case is quite sparse. The company indicates that this update fixes “important bugs” and that it fixes an issue that could cause the battery to drain more quickly on some devices.

In the absence of the relevant comparison between the previous version and WatchOS 10.1.0, this new version should stop the battery drains suffered by a good part of the users who have updated.

