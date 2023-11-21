loading…

A US Navy P8-A Poseidon aircraft overshot the runway, landing in Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii. Photo/X

HAWAII – A United States (US) Navy reconnaissance aircraft is floating in the Pacific Ocean after a failed landing attempt at a Marine Corps base in Hawaii on Monday afternoon (20/11/2023).

“The P-8A Poseidon overshot the runway of the Marine installation at Kaneohe Bay while landing for landing,” said Marine Corps spokesman Gunnery Sergeant Orlando Perez.

The flight’s nine crew members made it back to shore safely, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

NEW: A U.S. Navy P8-A Poseidon plane overshoots runway, landing in Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii. The incident happened at 2 p.m. Hawaii Time, and the military aircraft is currently floating in the ocean. All nine people on board the aircraft survived and swam to the shore. The… pic.twitter.com/PTguegrDsw — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) November 21, 2023

Local media outlets shared photos and footage of the Poseidon after the failed landing attempt, with the plane seen floating in shallow waters in Kaneohe Bay.

So far, military officials have released few details about the incident, including what caused it, and have not given a timeframe for when the plane will be recovered from the sea.

According to National Weather Service Honolulu meteorologist Thomas Vaughan, visibility in the area was about 1 mile (1.6 km), and conditions were cloudy and rainy at the time of the incident.