loading…

Yars intercontinental missiles are installed in silos in Kaluga, Russia. Photo/sputnik

MOSCOW – One intercontinental ballistic missile of the Yars complex in the stationary base version was loaded into a silo at the Kozelsky rocket unit in the Kaluga region.

The Russian Ministry of Defense (Kemhan) explained, “The intercontinental ballistic missile is loaded into the launch silo using the hydraulic mechanism of a special transport and loading unit. Technology operations continued for several hours.”

The Ministry of Defense explained how the missile was installed. The ministry noted that infrastructure in the base area has been prepared and includes facilities for personnel to train and for their recreation.

The Defense Ministry added, “Kozelsky’s unit will be the first in the Strategic Missile Forces to be rearmed with Yars missile systems with stationary bases (silos).”

“The implementation of planned measures in 2023 to rearm the Strategic Missile Forces with the Yars missile system will increase the combat capabilities of Russia’s strategic nuclear forces,” the Russian Defense Ministry stressed.

(she)