Hamas fighters launched rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs) at Israeli troops. Photo/Sky News

GAZA TRACK – Islamic fighter group, Hamas released a video showing its fighters clashing with troops Israel Of Gaza Strip .

In the video, members of the Palestinian militant group are seen coming out of an underground tunnel and firing what appears to be a grenade launcher.

An Israeli tank was apparently hit by the attack and then exploded into a fireball as reported by Sky News, Thursday (2/11/2023).

The tank attack is thought to have been recorded on a militant’s headcam or bodycam video.

Elsewhere in the footage, a Hamas fighter fires what appears to be a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) at an unidentified target in the jungle.

Sky News has not been able to verify the location and date of the footage, but Hamas claims it was taken east of Zeitoun in northern Gaza.

It comes as Israel launches a sustained, days-long ground offensive into the Gaza Strip in an effort to stamp out Hamas.

The attack came as a senior Hamas official called for Israel’s annihilation, and the Israeli military said its troops were at the gates of Gaza City.