Andy and Lucas have visited El Hormiguero for a very specific reason: to announce a bombshell to all their followers. Pablo Motos did not want to beat around the bush and gave way to the two singers as soon as they sat next to him so they could explain the decision they had made.

Lucas has had the occasional health problem lately that has made him rethink his future. After cold reflection, the musical duo has decided to separate, although Andy wanted to soften the news by specifying that they need a break. “It’s time to do a farewell tour,” they stressed.

Pablo Motos asked his guests if they could imagine what the day after the last concert would be like and they both had a hard time answering the question. Andy and Lucas have agreed that it will be hard for them, but the brotherly relationship they have created over the years will not disappear.

As there were several fans in the audience affected by the news of the dissolution of the musical duo, Andy and Lucas wanted to sweeten the interview by singing one of their songs live. What a magical moment they have given us!

Without a doubt, this has been one of the most special interviews that Andy and Lucas have given. Although the decision has already been made, we still have a few months ahead of us to enjoy their music live. We will not tire of thanking you for all the great songs you have given us over the years!