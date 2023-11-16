loading…

The number of Indonesian students in the US continues to increase. Photo/Reuters

WASHINGTON – The annual Open Doors Report issued by the Institute of International Education shows that the number of Indonesian students studying in the United States this year reached 8,467 people, an increase of 5.8% compared to last year.

This increase was largely due to a 22% increase in the number of Indonesian citizens participating in postgraduate programs in the United States and a 16% increase in those participating in post-graduation job training through the OPT program. The report also shows a drastic increase in the number of American citizens studying in Indonesia, from 10 to 142, reflecting a return to normal levels for Americans after the end of COVID restrictions that affected student mobility around the world.

This increase reflects increased cooperation between the Governments of Indonesia and the United States in educational programs including the development of an educational memorandum of understanding signed by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Minister of Education and Culture Nadiem Makarim in December 2021. Educational exchange is also included in the main pillars of the US-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership which was just announced at a meeting between President Joe Biden and President Jokowi, Monday (13/11) in Washington, DC

“One of the top priorities of the US Mission in Indonesia is improving people-to-people relations through education and exchange. “I am happy to see the increase this year and I am optimistic that this upward trend will continue in the years to come,” said US Ambassador Sung Y. Kim, in a press statement sent to SindoNEWS.

To celebrate International Education Week, the US Mission in Indonesia is holding various programs throughout the archipelago, ranging from educational outreach programs in schools and universities, to Higher Education Partnership workshops for university administrators in Denpasar.

On November 11, EducationUSA held a “Meet the Alumni” exhibition featuring booths from 20 Indonesian alumni associations from various universities in the US such as the University of California, Berkeley, Indiana University, Stanford University, and many more. As part of the outreach program, Advisor EducationUSA conducted outreach at the Mentari International School Grand Surya school exhibition. Additionally, in collaboration with American Spaces in Yogyakarta and Pontianak, Advisors hosted a hybrid information session on “Five Steps to Studying in the United States.”

EducationUSA provides free tutoring services to prospective international students and offers resources and tools to help navigate the five steps toward studying in the US: research schools, identify financial aid opportunities, complete an application, obtain a student visa, and prepare for departure.

More than 4,700 institutions of higher education are accredited in the United States, and EducationUSA advisors can help students focus their options, determine their priorities, and plan their college careers.

(ahm)