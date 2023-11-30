He first 3D Super Mario in historymany would think that it was Super Mario 64. For years this was questioned. But the reality behind this game is much more abundant and extensive than most know. The term known as “lost media” (projects that are never launched) is very present in the development of Super Mario 64.

Maybe you’ve heard of the old Super Mario FX, a “title” that was initially going to be released for the Super Nintendo, and that with a lot of development and several changes in the process, ended up resulting in Super Mario 64, although the reality was rather different. So if we stick to the origin of the first 3D Mario, that would be Super Mario FX or rather the FX chip.

Super Mario FX was the name of the development of chip Super FX, which refers to what was a processor that many games used at that time to present a new graphic appearance using polygons in a different way. Creating a very primitive but successful 3D effect.

Super Mario FX began to be a trend in 2004, after a Super Play publication that cited a three-dimensional Mario game that would have come out after Star Fox. Although there was never real evidence or gameplay of this prototype of the game, it was discovered that some documents from Nintendo did make reference to Super Mario FXalthough it is said that it referred to the development of the FX Chip.

Super Mario 64 It ended up being launched in 1996.

