Of the many video games recently added to Xbox Game PassMicrosoft’s subscription service, falso features Wartalesthe strategic experience set during the Middle Ages, one of the most complex moments in human history, considered a dark period. Previewed by our Marco Brom, the work developed and published by Shiro Games, it also recently arrived on consoles, to be precise on Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch (it was already available on PC).

Wartales is an open-world role-playing game where players will lead a group of mercenaries in search of wealth in a vast medieval universe. Inside, they will explore the world, recruiting companions, collecting bounties, and unlocking the secrets of the tombs of the ancients.

Previous article

Broken Arrow: al via l’Open Beta