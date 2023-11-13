The KNMI issues a code yellow for this afternoon with the advice to be alert.

Code yellow! Code yellow! Close all your windows and doors… oh no, it’s code yellow. With code orange and code red things really get tricky, but code yellow is still serious enough for the KNMI to warn us. So you have also been warned.

What is going on?

Heavy gusts of wind are expected from the west between 1:00 PM and 6:00 PM today. These enter the country at about 75 km/h. Wind gusts of up to 90 km/h are expected at the sea. On the Wadden Islands and in the west of the country the wind starts at 1:00 PM and calm will return just before the evening rush hour, further inland you will feel the wind from about 3:00 PM or 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM .

What should I do?

Basically nothing you wouldn’t normally do. As mentioned, code yellow means that there is no advice not to go on the road, but be prepared and alert. Branches can come loose and land on the road or your car and it can become a bit busier on the road. If you have a van or truck, you may feel that the car is rocking a bit. It shouldn’t get much more intense than that.

Forewarned counts for two and that’s you. The official road advice from the KNMI is generally ‘drive slower and keep more distance from the vehicle in front’. As good citizens, we already do that anyway, right? (via KNMI)

This article Warning: code yellow this afternoon due to wind first appeared on Ruetir.