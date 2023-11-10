Warner Bros. cancels the premiere of Coyote vs. Acme, Roger Rabbit style movie with John Cena as a tax deduction: the same move as with Batgirl.

Warner Bros. has done it again: he cancels the premiere of one of his films, which will never be released, with the aim of obtaining a tax deduction: since they do not receive income from it, they are exempt from incurring expenses. The victim, Coyote vs. Acme.

In August 2022, Warner Bros. Discovery, under the direction of David Zaslavdecided to cancel the release of two films, Batgirl, a DC Comics film with Leslie Grace as Batgirl and Michael Keaton as Batman, and Scoob!, a new animated Scooby-Doo film.

Now the one who has received the ax blow is Coyote vs. Acmea hybrid between animation and live action with the popular Coyote from Looney Tunes and John Cena as a human protagonist, which was announced back in 2018.

Coyote vs. Acme, the movie that Warner Bros. doesn’t want you to see to save taxes

Coyote vs. Acme was led by Dave Green (Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows) with production by James Gunn and a story by Jeremy Slater, based, curiously, on a humorous 1990 article in The New Yorker in which the Coyote sued Acme for the negligence of Acme and its defective weapons.

Dave Green has issued a statement on Twitter, saying that he is very proud of his work and devastated by WB’s decision, and the public who saw it gave him great marks.

Its cancellation has caused many members of the industry who had already seen it, such as Ben David Grabinski, to criticize the decision, adding that it was a great movie, un “crowd pleaser” and the best of its style since Who cheated on roger rabbit?

“COYOTE V ACME is a great movie. The best of its kind since ROGER RABBIT. It’s commercial. It did well in test screenings. The leads are very charismatic. It’s beautiful. The animation is great. The ending makes everyone cry. I thought the goal of this business was to make successful movies…”

Why has Coyote vs. been canceled? Acme?

The reason they canceled the premiere of Batgirl and Scoob! (which remained in post-production) was because they were films destined for HBO Max, and Warner’s new direction, after its merger with Discovery, was to focus again on the theatrical release.

A drastic measure with the recent “trauma” of the box office failure of Tenet, released in August 2020, and its decision to release the following films such as Wonder Woman 1984 on HBO Max at the same time as in theaters. They went from angering half the industry to angering half the industry and all the viewers.

The cancellation of Coyote vs. Acme… It has no explanation. Apparently, it does not fit them in the new animated division of Warner Bros., refounded last June with Bill Damaschke at the helm.

“With the relaunch of Warner Bros. Pictures Animation in June, the studio has shifted its global strategy to focus on theatrical releases,” states an official statement from Warner via THR.

“With this new direction, we have made the difficult decision not to move forward with Coyote vs. Acme. “We have enormous respect for the directors, cast and crew, and are grateful for their contributions to the film.”

Coyote vs. Acme was filmed in 2022 and had its original release date for July 21, 2023, a date that ended up being granted for Barbie. So Coyote vs. Acme was left off the schedule. But it was originally conceived (by former Warner management) for HBO Max.

With their decisions not to release movies on HBO Max and not to modify their release schedule to fit Coyote vs. AcmeWarner has made the drastic decision to cancel it, keep it locked in a drawer and so get a tax deduction that helps Zaslav’s goal of reducing costs for the new conglomerate Warner Bros. Discovery.