Warner continues to rearrange its 2024 release schedule after the end of the actors’ strike.

Although many did not trust much at first in what was going to come out of the mind of Denis Villeneuve trying to adapt the complicated novels of Frank Herbert, the Canadian has managed to convert his saga Dune in one of the most important film franchises of the moment, therefore, Warner wants to place its sequel very well on the 2024 calendar.

That is why, as published by Variety, Warner has decided to change the release date of Dune: Part 2. But don’t worry fans of the arena, because this time the arrival of Paul Atreides to the big screen has not been delayed but has been brought forward two weeks. Well, instead of being released on March 15, it will hit theaters on the 1st of the same month.

Thus, Denis Villeneuve’s film avoids at the box office the arrival of Kung-Fu Panda 4 and the new Blumhouse film, Imaginary, which we are not sure were really serious competitors for the sequel to a film that at the time already grossed 402 million dollars at the global box office.

This is the second time that Warner has changed the release date of Dune: Part 2 which, initially, was planned to be released on November 3 of this year. However, strikes by writers and actors meant that the studio was forced to delay it until March 15, 2024.

Villeneuve is “traumatized” by the sand

There is no doubt that Dune: Part 2 is going to be one of the big releases of 2024, especially after seeing what Villeneuve did in the first film. In fact, The levels of perfection that the Canadian always wants to reach have ended up creating a trauma for him with the desert sand during the filming of the sequel.

“For the staging I wanted a dune with a very particular shape. So Patrice (Vermette, the production designer) He spent weeks casting among the desert dunes. We looked like crazy people! I still find sand in my shoes every morning. The sand has traumatized me,” the director of Dune: Part 2 admitted to Empire with amusement.