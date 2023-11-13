James Gunn’s next work at Warner Bros. Pictures is canceled. The studio wants to continue saving taxes, like with Batgirl.

Warner has canceled James Gunn’s next film. The film studio has made the unusual decision to cancel the next one produced by the current president of DC Studios. That movie is Coyote vs. Acme. Although the project was already completely finished, it has been abandoned as was previously done with Batgirl. According to reports from Deadline, the studio opted to pull the live-action/animation hybrid comedy as part of a cost-cutting strategy.

The film produced by James Gunn, which was going to be a new addition to the Looney Tunes franchise, was scheduled to hit theaters on July 21, 2023. However, it was removed from the release calendar to make way for Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwig. Despite receiving positive test screening results, Warner Bros. Pictures decided to cut approximately $30 million from the budget of Coyote vs. Acme.

It is the third cancellation due to tax savings

The film’s director, Dave Green, expressed surprise and disappointment at Warner Bros. Pictures’ decision. Speaking to Variety, Dave Green shared his pride in the final product and mentioned that testing with the public provided fantastic scores. Despite this, the film produced by James Gunn will not see the light of day due to the drastic measure taken by the studio.

“I’m beyond proud of the final product,” said James Gunn’s teammate Dave Green. “And completely devastated by Warner Bros. decision.” In an optimistic tone, he made a reference to the character Wile E. Coyote, famous for his persistence in the search for his prey despite constant failures, stating that “in the spirit of Wile E. Coyote, resistance and persistence “They win the game.”

This cancellation means the third time Warner Bros. Pictures has suspended a major project since David Zaslav took over in April 2022. Previously, the Batgirl movie and the Scoob animated Holiday Haunt! were also affected by similar decisions. Of course, James Gunn is going to have to take great care of his DC Comics products so that something similar doesn’t happen to him.

