Although Marvel belongs to Disney, now Warner Bros. will adapt one of its science fiction comics.

In 1983, Alien Legion, a series of science fiction comics created by Carl Potts, Alan Zelenetz and Frank Cirocco, was published under the Epic Comics imprint that belonged to Marvel Comics. In fact, these characters are from Earth-9814.

Now, they will make a movie, but curiously the rights belong to Warner Bros. and they have chosen director Tim Miller to carry out this story. It may be a great choice, since in his filmography we find Deadpool (2016) and Terminator: Dark Fate (2019).

They want to make a great saga.

According to THR, Warner Bros.’ plans with this adaptation of science fiction comics are for it to be on par with other franchises such as Disney’s Star Wars, Paramount’s Star Trek or Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon, which is about to premiere on Netflix. .

What is it about?

Alien Legion

Soldiers of fortune, priests, poets, assassins and scoundrels: they fight for a future Galarquia, for cash, for a cause and for the thrill of adventure. Selected from the forgotten and unwanted of three galaxies, they are trained to be the choicest and most expendable fighting forces. Sometimes peacekeepers, sometimes shock troops, the Legion is sent into Galarquia’s most desperate internal and external conflicts. Legionnaires live hard and die hard, tough as tungsten and loyal to the dirtiest end.

Carl Potts, the creator of the science fiction comics, Alien Legion, said of the story: “The original concept was the Alien Legion in space, and all the Legionnaires were human. The Alien Legion universe is a giant extrapolation of American democratic society, where different races and cultures work together for the common good while addressing the advantages and problems created by the nation’s diversity.

Do you want to see this movie? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.