Mortal Kombat 1 editor responds to criticism of DLC released on Halloween, adding two ‘free’ Fatalities: “We appreciate your feedback.”

Mortal Kombat 1 is still going strong PC, Steam Deck, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PS5, but it was also criticized on Halloween. Now it seems that Warner Bros. has listened to the fans and appreciates the feedback received.

Apparently, he is hitting the mark.NetherRealm game two ‘free’ Fatalities to all players who bought the controversial Halloween Fatality for 10 euros.

It seems that the criticism of Warner Bros. Games and NetherRealm Studios have had an effect, and now that Omni-Man arrives at the fighting game They are also going to sell a Seasonal Fatalities Pack next week.

IGN has already echoed this and confirms that this pack includes the Halloween Fatality, along with the Thanksgiving Fatality and an upcoming Winter Fatality; There is no price for everything yet, but it could be $30.

The key point is that those who purchased the Halloween Fatality can access this pack without paying more: “We appreciate your feedback on everything related to MK1,” says their statement.

This is the Thanksgiving Fatality appearance, thanks to thethiny dataminer. Although some other users do not think it is enough, others think that it is at least the least wrong direction.

There is a general negative feeling about Mortal Kombat 1many players say that freemium-style monetization has no place in a game that already costs €70 per se.

But this is also another disappointment for said fans of the game, since the Kombat Pack does not add additional skins as in the past and they did not like that either.

Despite its recent update with the nerf of some fighters and other changes/corrections, it seems that a character that has not yet been confirmed would arrive soon.

It’s as if Scorpion and Liu Kang don’t have as much room as Johnny Cage

“Netherrealm does not risk too much with its new installment, but it establishes a brutal fighting game in every sense, comfortable to control and very fun,” we said at the time. Mortal Kombat 1 analysis.

Now it also remains to be seen that Warner Bros. also wants to dedicate itself to games as a service by announcing the MK1 sales in more than 3 million.

It seems that Warner Bros. has responded to criticism of Mortal Kombat 1 for its Halloween Fatality DLC with two more ‘free’despite the fact that many are still disgusted by the situation.