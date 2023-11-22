Warner Bros

One week before the start of CCXP23, Warner Bros. confirms its presence at the convention with panels and luxury guests.

The Brazilian Comic-Con, held in the city of São Paulo, is known as the largest Comic-Con in the world. This title, based on the immense capacity of spectators and attendance that the CCXP has each year. Around 300,000 fans visited the CCXP in 2022, held in the month of December, as in all its editions.

December 2023 is already a week away from a new edition of the CCXP (CCXP23), Warner Bros. Pictures confirmed today that it will be present at the convention. This means that the production company will have attractions, panels and will also feature actors and luxury figures from upcoming Warner releases.

What will Warner Bros. present at CCXP23?

“A drain? Have! Warner Bros. Pictures is coming with MUST-SEE panels for those who were eagerly awaiting the #CCXP23 announcements! Panels will take place on Thursdays and Sundays. I’m already counting the days until the 10th anniversary edition of CCXP! “And you?” was the statement released on the convention’s social networks.

Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya will be present along with the entire cast of “Dune Part 2” to present the film. A few days before its premiere, Jason Momoa, Patrick Wilson, James Wan and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will be present at CCXP to present “Aquaman: And The Lost Kingdom.” As the main course, Anya Taylor-Joy will be with Chris Hemsworth and George Miller (Director) presenting “Furiosa”. Among the last highlights of what will be the Warner Bros. Pictures panel at CCXP23, is the “Godzilla Vs Kong: A New Empire” panel, which will be presented by Adam Wingard, the director of the film.

