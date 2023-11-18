The project was presented as a single-player action-adventure game set in a dynamic open world.

Wonder Woman will not be a game as a service

Monolith confirmed to be working on a wonder woman game too early, since no official details have been shared since its announcement two years ago. Even if a possible leaked image emerged, the truth is that it has been two years of pure silence, although a few days ago a job offer set off alarms about the possibility of this project being a game as a service.

The offer for a lead software engineer who has experience helping to keep a software product or game live raised suspicions, as these characteristics are tied to a game having content for a long time. However, Warner Bros. Games has commented on the matter.

A spokesperson for the company explained to IGN that “Wonder Woman is a single-player action-adventure game set in a dynamic open world. This third-person experience will allow players to become Diana of Themyscira and introduce an original story set in the DC Universe while also introducing the Nemesis System. Wonder Woman is not designed as a live service”.

What is the Nemesis system

The Nemesis system is becoming a Monolith flagship. Introduced in Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor and its sequel, the system allows players to forge deep connections with enemies and allies as they progress through the game’s story. The technology developed by the studio was patented a few years ago to be exclusive to its games, which is why we have not seen it again in titles from other studios.

At the moment, it is unknown how it will work in Wonder Woman, a project that moves away from the game-as-a-service formula But we have to wait for news to know more about him.

