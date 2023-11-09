Mortal Kombat 1 has already sold 3 million copies, but Warner Bros. Discovery is looking to pivot to games-as-a-service with microtransactions.

Mortal Kombat 1 It came out on a tight schedule, with a lot of competition, including the recent release of Street Fighter 6, but it has still achieved very good sales: the Mortal Kombat franchise is in a moment of very good health.

The first sales data came today, with Warner Bros. Discovery’s third quarter financial results: it has sold “almost 3 million copies” since its launch in mid-September.

Mortal Kombat 1 succeeds Mortal Kombat 11, which managed to become the best-selling installment in the entire history of the saga, with 15 million copies sold between PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch and the Ultimate versions of PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

3 million copies, counting just a few weeks, is a big number. He support the game will receive in the coming years will determine if Mortal Kombat 1 can surpass Mortal Kombat 11’s lofty numbers.

Although Warner Bros. does not care so much about the number of games it sells, but rather the money obtained by microtransactions.

Warner Bros. Discovery will focus on games as a service

In his speech, the CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery David Zaslav has spoken about his goal of pivoting to games as a service:

“Our goal is to transform our largest franchises, based primarily on consoles and PC with releases over three to four years, to include more always-available games through live services, cross-platform and free extensions with the goal of getting more players to spend more time.” time on more platforms.”

“Ultimately, we want to drive engagement and monetization over longer cycles and at higher levels,” he adds.

Warner Bros. Discovery seeks to maximize profits with this model of games based on the continuous consumption of players through seasons and microtransactions. But many fans would say they’re already there: Mortal Kombat 11 was already criticized for all its micropayments…which are being worse in Mortal Kombat 1.

All this, while Sony also stumbles trying to adapt to games-as-a-service business models… which also means changing the way these games are made.

At the beginning of the year, Warner Bros. delayed the release of one of these “AAA games” with a game-as-a-service model, that of Suicide Squadbecause the fan response was overwhelmingly negative.

At the same time, they released Hogwarts Legacy, a 20-hour single-player game with no DLCs and no micropayments, and had the best launch of the year. Let’s hope David Zaslav knows what he’s doing…