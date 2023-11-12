“It will allow us to generate greater post-purchase income.”

Warner Bros. is a very important company also in the video game sector.

Games as a service are becoming especially popular in recent years, although not exactly thanks to the users who play it. If you look closely, you can notice that many large companies seem to be betting on the same, as is the case of Sony, which recently announced that it was halving its projects of this type for the near future, but curiously this It is not the most recent news we have in the sector regarding these games.

Now it has been Warner Bros., company that has been very controversial in recent yearswho has made it clear that they want to bet on this type of video game, which has greatly worried fans, who have already been disappointed by this company recently with releases like Gotham Knights.

Specifically this has been revealed during the most recent presentation with shareholders, in which David Zaslav, president of Warner Bros Discovery explained that the company’s current objective is focus more on games as a service and free-to-playsomething that, as you can imagine, not all users liked.

These were his specific words: “Our goal is transform our large franchiseswhich are mostly based on consoles and PCs with release schedules of three or four years, to include more games as a service, cross-platform and free-to-play extensions.

Of course, this does not mean that we will only see games as a service from Warner Bros. from now on, but the reality is that they want to enter this field with force, because according to Zaslav, will allow them to “generate greater post-purchase income”something that may be true, although in many cases this type of approach usually has disastrous consequences on the quality of the product.

Warner Bros. fails to please fans

Warner Bros.’s latest releases in the video game sector have turned out to be a bit irregular. Just as Hogwarts Legacy remains one of the best-selling titles of the year, we also have recent cases such as the next Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice Leaguewhich has failed to convince fans in its different trailers and has ended up being delayed.

Let’s hope that these controversial statements about games as a service do not affect all their great sagas, and we can continue seeing single player titles from this companyalthough to tell the truth we do not have everything in our favor.

