Warner Bros. Discovery opens its hand and allows the makers of Coyote vs. Acme to sell the rights to the film starring John Cena to studios that are interested in it.

A few days ago we reported the bad news about Coyote vs. Acme, the movie that mixes animation and real image and brings together John Cena with Wile E. Coyote, the popular animated character from the Looney Tunes.

Warner has decided to follow the steps taken with Batgirl and has canceled Coyote vs. Acme with the intention of obtaining a tax deduction since, if the studio does not receive income from it, its directors are exempt from incurring expenses.

However, it seems that it is not going to be the definitive end for our beloved Looney Tunes character, since there are hopes that the film could pass into the hands of another studio.

Coyote vs. Acme is put up for sale and buyers such as Netflix or Prime Video are being considered

As reported by Deadline, the CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, David Zaslav, has decided to change course and has allowed the filmmakers to put Coyote vs. Acme to other dealers instead of scrapping it completely.

Although there is still no definitive news on the matter, the media reports that Potential buyers such as Netflix or Prime Video are already being considered. Even Apple would be considering the possibility of acquiring the license to the film!

These are the best tablets to watch movies and series

If you usually watch series when you travel or in various parts of the house, these tablets can be good companions for consuming entertainment.

See list

The project has been brewing since the film was announced back in 2018. It was not until February of last year when it was confirmed that John Cena would be the protagonist in this film whose plot follows a Wile E. Coyote very frustrated because the products obtained by Acme have been defective and he has had no way to catch the Road Runner with them.

That is why, tired of so many years of failures, Coyote decides to hire a lawyer to take the Acme company to trial for their more than evident negligence in their products.

Of course the premise of the film looks interesting, so we hope that Coyote vs. Acme ends up finding a new home and we can enjoy it on the screen, whether through Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV+ or any other studio that takes over its rights.