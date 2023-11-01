Discover in the analysis of WarioWare: Move It! if this new game of the character on Switch surpasses its thuggish predecessor.

Like Zelda with Tears of the Kingdom or Super Mario with Wonder, Wario is back on Nintendo Switch with WarioWare: Move it!. The games of this Nintendo rogue break with the seriousness of their traditional titles, making everything more crazy, carefree and, why not say it, quite peculiar. Wario has won a vacation on Solaz Island and we have had to accompany him on his treasure hunt. We have already played it from start to finish and here we tell you what we thought of it our analysis of WarioWare: Move it! for Nintendo Switch.

Wario and his friends go on vacation

Wario games focus mainly on completing microgames, a kind of short-term tests with an absurd nature. However, around these, a universe with its own character has been built. The WarioWare family has a lot of very characteristic characters and Nintendo wanted to take advantage of the motion controls of the Nintendo Switch to find a new excuse to bring them together in this new installment.

We don’t know if it’s luck or greed, but Wario has won a trip with friends to the luxurious Solace Island. The ideal place to relax, where an ancient deity is said to have left its inhabitants some very important relics: the “posilitos”.

This gang, like any group of friends going on vacation, will create all kinds of situations ranging from desecrating sacred temples to eating forbidden berries. The solution? Grab the posilitos and prepare to move the skeleton adopting divine poses that the Heavenly Voice will whisper to us.

We liked a lot Wario’s return to his Nintendo Wii roots, where in WarioWare: Smooth Moves they showed us the different poses that had to be adopted to solve the microgames. In WarioWare: Move It! This concept is maintained, perfecting it thanks to Joy-Con technology.

As for the plot, WarioWare: Move it! this focused on enjoying it as a couple or at parties with friends, so the story has become a tutorial to learn all the poses and movements in the game. It doesn’t seem like the most inspired adventure in the saga, but it does enough to put us in the situation.

WarioWare style

We can categorically affirm that, after many years, Wario has managed to differentiate itself from the rest of the Nintendo franchises, creating Your own style. Betting on two-dimensional animations performed by characters with very marked lines, which sometimes remind us of Japanese animation in the Sanrio style, such as Hello Kitty or Aggretsuko.

WarioWare maintains an overwhelming personality. Starting from a Japanese animated style, the game will mix three dimensions, pixelated style, fine lines, and any visual style you can think of, to combine it all in an audiovisual cocktail that attracts a lot of attention. Each microgame is unique and visually very recognizable.

WarioWare: Move it! It is perfectly optimized for Nintendo Switch. It barely has loading times and its performance does not drop below 60 images per second. However, it is true that, for design reasons, some microgames will have a lower rate, which is a bit shocking to look at. For the rest, the visual section is striking and beautiful.

Each of the areas of the game unlocks a different character, and each of them will have poses linked to various microgames. For example, Wario’s will be based on the “Locomotive” pose, while Mona will teach us how to use the “Swordsman” and the “Hands Up.”

The completely new soundtrack maintains the crazy style of the game and, although it does not stand out with any particular piece, it creates the perfect atmosphere to enjoy company and have a laugh. Unlike previous titles, We have missed classic songs like Ashley’s legendary song or Penny’s song.

Nintendo has invested in an excellent location and dubbing that continues what was seen in previous titles such as WarioWare: Get It Together!, with lines of dialogue in perfect Spanish and of high quality. When is an animated series coming?

Guaranteed laughter

With the arrival of WarioWare: Get It Together!, we thought that Nintendo was going to go for a more traditional style, without taking advantage of the more special features of the Nintendo Switch. However, it seems that WarioWare: Move It! has come to change that and exploit the Joy-Con to the fullest.

In this title, playable innovation is placed above the development of story and characters, opting for more enjoyment in company by clowning in the living room, with actions such as leaving the controls on the floor, using the Joy-Con camera or adopt ridiculous poses. It was what all WarioWare fans were asking for after the traditional WarioWare: Get It Together!.

In Story Mode, we can only participate in Wario’s story, but little by little those of the rest of the friend will be unlockeds while we learn new poses. Each character will force us to hold the controller in a different way, creating the strangest and most creative situations with the console. This is something that we have honestly missed in the first years of the Nintendo Switch and that, although it now arrives a little late, is still enjoyable.

At the beginning of each round of microgames, we will see a small cinematic where we will be presented with a problem. We will have to solve this through the poses that the Celestial Voice will teach us, which will explain to us in detail how we have to grab the control for each occasion. They have no waste.

Each microgame requires it to be solved with a specific pose, and has three difficulty levels that can vary the way we hold the Joy-Con. There’s also variants designed especially for two players, which more actively involves both people in the game. This is a detail we really liked, as it adds an extra layer of depth to the microgames.

Of course, the story mode is quite short; In approximately three hours you will be able to finish it without many problems. It is a game suitable for all audiences and, as we mentioned before, it serves as a tutorial to master the different poses. As for the post-game content, we prefer that you discover it for yourself.

Best in Company

The game is designed to be enjoyed with friendsalthough it is also equally fun if you choose to play it alone.

In story mode, up to two players can actively participate in all the microgames, cooperating to overcome the different phases. One of the most notable additions is the cooperative microgames, where each person must take on different roles to complete them.

WarioWare: Move It! Unfolds its full potential in Party Mode. Although the story is entertaining and It’s fun to beat the different records in each phase, it’s the competitive multiplayer modes that really bring out the best in the game. Up to four players can compete in a Galactic Board, a King of the Ring or even a Health Checkup. These are ideas that take inspiration from WarioWare Inc.: Mega Party Game$ for the Nintendo GameCube and that have been perfected for this new installment.

Unfortunately, the game does not have online mode, making it impossible to share records or play in real time with other people remotely. This Wario title focuses on offering a local experience, guaranteeing laughter and fun with friends and family. To increase replayability, collectibles have been added, although these are not as interesting as they could be.

Get off the couch!

WarioWare: Move It! brings back the spirit of Wii reminding us of all the good things about motion controls. In general they are used a correct and ingenious waywith the most diverse multiplayer modes.

The world of WarioWare is unmistakable and has managed to differentiate itself from that of Super Mario to have its own essence. Move It! It has it in its story mode, partially sacrificing it in the modes for more than two players in order to adapt the minigames using only one Joy-Con. In this sense it is an intuitive game for new playerswho will know how to control and overcome the minigames quickly.

With some brilliant microgamesthe only drawbacks of this trip to Solaz Island for Wario and his friends have been the choice of multiplayer modes and a somewhat short duration.

