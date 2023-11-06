WarioWare is a video game franchise within Nintendo that has always been characterized for having a more burlesque and rebellious touch compared to the other vast majority of games found in the Great N catalogue.

That WarioWare has a different essence from the rest of the games is not exactly something that surprises the players, but the title does use previous Nintendo consoles to mock or make a kind of mockery as a wink to the community. And Wii and Wii U have been the protagonists of these jokes in the franchise’s past.

In the game it is implicitly made evident that some consoles that appear within the minigames are from Nintendo, although our imagination is free to imagine any other possibility. In WarioWare: Move It it seems that they have not wanted to abandon this curious “feature” that gives the game its own distinctive character.

In the game we will see how the Nintendo Switch Joy-Con is referred to with the civilization on Caresaway Island. Since the members of this native tribe used the Joy-Con joysticks as masks. a nod to one of the Nintendo Switch devices that has given players the most problems.

Without a doubt, the laughter and games of this new WarioWare They will guarantee hours of fun everywhere. We invite you to take a look at our complete analysis.