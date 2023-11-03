The villain par excellence WarioSuper Mario’s rival, arrives today with WarioWare: Move It! exclusively on Nintendo Switch with a casual game, which might appeal to those who love playing the nemeses of villains in video games. Having left for a holiday on an exotic island in the company of his historic rabble of friends, Wario comes across the mysterious settling stone and her guardians, promptly ending up in trouble.

To save his life from local spirits and ancient myths, the greedy, mustachioed antagonist will have to contend with more than 200 movement-based minigames at breakneck speed. These reflex testslasting a few seconds, have always characterized the WarioWare seriesabove all thanks to their intuitiveness and strong humor.

