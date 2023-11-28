It seems that Tetris 99 has recently confirmed a new event: there are two new events Maximus Cup starring WarioWare: Move It! and Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

Event in Tetris 99

On this occasion, it is expected that players will have the opportunity to obtain themes of these games of Tetris if 100 points are achieved. The event It will begin on November 30 and last until December 4 in the case of Wario and those who get 100 accumulated points will receive a background, music and themed Tetris pieces. Mario’s lasts from December 14 to 18.

We leave you with the published videos:

The #Tetris99 37th MAXIMUS CUP event will run from 11/30 at 11:00pm PT to 12/4 at 10:59pm PT! Once you’ve accumulated a total of 100 event points, a new theme will unlock, featuring art, music, and Tetrimino designs inspired by #WarioWareMoveIt! @Tetris_Official pic.twitter.com/bYBt5u2lYu — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) November 28, 2023

The #Tetris99 38th MAXIMUS CUP event will run from 12/14 at 11:00pm PT to 12/18 at 10:59pm PT! Once you’ve accumulated a total of 100 event points, a new theme will unlock, featuring art, music, and Tetrimino designs inspired by #SuperMarioBrosWonder! @Tetris_Official pic.twitter.com/dIv1sCoVWW — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) November 28, 2023

