Good news regarding the featured WarioWare: Move It! It has been confirmed after the June Nintendo Direct announcement and the September Direct trailer. Now we have it available and we receive a new message from Wario.

WarioWare: Move It!

We already learned a while ago that Charles Martinet will not provide the voice of Wario in this installment, just as he will not give it to Mario and Luigi in Super Mario Bros Wonder. In the tweet below, we can learn that the character’s new voice actor, recently confirmed, has also revealed his identity on social media.

This is indeed Kevin Alfghani, who also voiced Mario and Luigi in Super Mario Bros Wonder. He has now given it back to Wario in this game, so the only question left is whether he will also voice Waluigi.

There it is, Kevin’s voiced Mario, Luigi, and now Wario! Will he voice Waluigi? It’s a huge possibility! https://t.co/zvB79yGdBJ — EdwardSabaVO (@EdwardSabaVO) November 4, 2023

What do you think? Don’t hesitate to leave it in the comments. Finally, you can also find our complete coverage of this game here.

