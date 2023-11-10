Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruindeveloped and published by Frontier Developments, will arrive next November 17th on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S e PC. Meanwhile, as the wait becomes pressing, the team has announced that the title will subsequently be supported with two DLCs, and physical copies of the upcoming production will arrive at the launch.

The Heroes DLC will each add a new unit within Age of Sigmar that can be used in Skirmish, multiplayer and single-player Conquest modes, bringing new skills to the field. Players will replace their default heroic units with one of these special characters, allowing them to change their overall strategic approach to the game.

