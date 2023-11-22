Bad news for those thinking of slicing tyranids this winter: Focus Entertainment has postponed the release of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2which he will therefore no longer see in the coming months.

In a communicated released on the occasion of the presentation of the latest financial results, in fact, the French publisher has made it known that the new release date will be announced at the beginning of December, presumably during The Game Awards. In any case, the launch of the Saber Interactive action is expected during the second half of 2024.

Focus explains that developers need more time to ensure that Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 can exceed fan expectations. In any case, the postponement is not entirely unexpected: last August our Marco Bortoluzzi had the opportunity to try a portion of the game, speaking of performances “below the threshold of acceptability”. We hope that these extra months of work will serve to improve the work substantially.

