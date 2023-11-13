Fatshark doesn’t announced an Anniversary Update for Warhammer 40,000: Darktide divided into two parts which will be published over the next few weeks.

The first part will be published by the end of November, however the launch date is not yet known. This update will introduce a new area in which a completely new mission will be set. The update will also bring with it a rework of the Veteran’s skill tree, as well as the possibility of observing the loadout of other players within the Mourningstar, the central hub of the game.

With regard to the second part of the Anniversary Update, however, will see the light in Decemberbut the details of this update are still covered in a veil of mystery.

Previous article

Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion Remastered postponed to the end of the month