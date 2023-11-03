This new trailer shows off much of the gameplay of Warcraft Rumble.

Warcraft Rumble features action and strategy gameplay

If you are a fan of the Warcraft universe and you like action and strategy games, then you cannot miss the new release from Blizzard Entertainment Inc., Warcraft Rumble. It is a delivery based on the epic fantasy world created by this company, but with a different and fun-filled game style.

Warcraft Rumble was officially presented during the BlizzCon 2023 event, where a spectacular trailer was shown that has left all fans wanting more. In this title, you will be able to do many interesting things and go deeper into this universe full of surprises. In the following information, we leave you all the details revealed.

Warcraft Rumble gets a new launch trailer

In Warcraft Rumble you must collect miniatures of your favorite Warcraft characters, from orcs and humans to elves and dwarves, to use them in combat. against other players in PvP matches. The game has a vertical view that allows you to see the entire battlefield and control your miniatures with simple gestures on the screen. Each miniature has its own skills and characteristicswhich you must take advantage of to defeat your rivals.

On the other hand, there are several scenarios inspired by the most emblematic locations in this universe. At the same time, it has a reward and rank system that will allow you to obtain new miniatures, improvements and exclusive objects as you progress in your career as a Warcraft Rumble champion.

Warcraft Rumble es a free game which is now available for download in the application stores of Android e iOS. If you want to enjoy a new way of live the universe of warcraftdon’t hesitate to try it.

