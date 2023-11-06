Warfcraft Rumble, developed and published by Blizzard Entertainment, is now available on mobile. Announced during this year’s Blizzcon, after the acquisition of Microsoft (with the presence of Phil Spencer), this is the first video game dedicated to Warcraft entirely made for mobile devices and reinterprets the legendary Warcraft universe in an extremely irreverent way.

Inside, bringing Arclight energies to life, miniature versions of famous (and infamous) heroes, villains and monsters can be commanded in scenarios that date back to the early days of World of Warcraft. “And this is only the beginning. The first season of Warcraft Rumble is here, and with it our first new Boss: Sylvanas herself. Over the next few months and beyond, we’ll continue to bring you new Minis, zones, features, and even Expeditions! As if that wasn’t enough, next year we’ll introduce what is arguably the biggest challenge awaiting Warcraft Rumble players with the debut of our first Incursion: Molten Core.” the team said.

