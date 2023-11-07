loading…

At war with Hamas, US President Joe Biden has prepared military assistance for Israel including Iron Dome ammunition. Photo/Illustration

WASHINGTON – President United States of America (AS), Joe Biden , recently asked Congress to provide Israel with more than $14 billion in aid. That amount is in addition to the $3.8 billion the US has pledged to provide by 2023.

The US has been the largest provider of military aid to Israel since the country was founded in 1948. The US funds about 16 percent of Israel’s defense budget.

Following the surprise attack on Israel on October 7, Biden also announced his intention to provide additional military assistance, including ammunition and interceptors to replenish Iron Dome, Israel’s missile defense system.

However, it is difficult to verify what weapons were transferred from the US to Israel. This was stated by Elias Yousif, a research analyst at the Conventional Defense Program at the Stimson Center, a US-based think tank.

He pointed to a lack of transparency on the part of the Biden administration.

“The United States, at least officially, has issued few statements detailing what was transferred,” he said.

“Unlike the war in Ukraine, where we had a good fact sheet created by the State Department, there is no similar platform for us to look at arms transfers to Israel,” he said as quoted by Al Jazeera, Tuesday (7/11/2023) .

Even so, he believes there is a “very high” possibility that US weapons are used in Gaza.

“Given the intensity of the fighting, I think it is almost certain that US weapons were involved in the fighting in Gaza,” he said.