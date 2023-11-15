Miniseries focused on Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, The Avengers in their founding stage with a confrontation against Kang that takes place in different timelines.

Get the ideal setting

And do it without it smelling rancid. These Avengers that are handled like those of the sixties may be a little lacking in substance but deep down they are being treated as they deserve, maintaining that tone they had almost sixty years ago. Paul Levitz and Alan Davis make old people, like me, imbued with nostalgia and memories of bygone eras, of discover for the first time those comics in which Captain America was rescued from the ice and the Wasp shamelessly threw things at Thor, in front of her boyfriendGiant Man, Hank Pym, formerly known as Ant-Man and later by another good string of superhero names.

Everything distills that sensation but from a modern prism, which can be seen at all times in the narrative of the story. Davis’s drawing can even be considered classic by today’s standards, but that softness of lines manages to affectionately embrace both characters and readers, deliciously embellishing each setting, each uniform, without forgetting the action, but without failing to show that it is a story. from the original formation of the group, which we have Iron Man, Thor, the Wasp, Giant Man and Captain America who at that time emerged from the pencils of Jack Kirby, with less detail for the backgrounds, almost paying homage to the form to do things back then.

Contemporary Kang

The choice of the enemy is not trivial. Kang’s presence in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has caused his presence to multiply everywhere. Does he deserve it? He, without a doubt, is a villain who is always among the list of the best in The House of Ideas. Always relevant, protagonist of some memorable arcs in the collection or in works such as the maxi-series drawn by the much missed Carlos Pacheco, Siempre Vengadores. Cunning and his own status as a time traveler make him a very dangerous enemy who will do everything in his power to achieve his goal, the conquest of all the time periods he wants, for which The Avengers are a obstacle that he has not been able to overcome as far as Earth 616 is concerned.

The peculiarity of this adventure, brilliantly developed by Paul Levitz, a regular at DC Comics who makes his Marvel debut precisely with this story, is that Kang and the Avengers do not face each other directly until the last of the five episodes of the limited series. Meanwhile we can see how The Conqueror sends his henchmen to fight with the heroes, making them travel through time, although not everything will be by his hand, the time platform of Doctor Death, in the custody of the Fantastic Four, also has a grain of sand to contribute. All of this in a retro-continuity exercise that has its source in Avengers #11, when they had to fight against a Spiderman robot that was also Kang’s creation.

Divide and conquer

Using a weakness is very typical of those who fight without honor, who give up everything for the result. Taking The Avengers to the limit is something we have seen many times but seeing how they overcome any adversity is also something we are accustomed to. That is why Kang and his thinking in two dimensions (despite proclaiming himself master of the fourth) is no match for Iron Man and the resistance capacity of the rest. It doesn’t matter if Thor is removed from the climactic moment, the pyrrhic result obtained forces the villain to postpone his confrontation.

In those final pages we witness a journey through the eras, one in which the protagonists do not know very well what they are seeing, although for readers it is a brutal display of key moments in the history that the group has left behind. behind until today. From a Galactus who had not yet visited Earth to different incarnations of the team, such as the Young Avengers, going through events narrated in The Infinity Gauntlet, the Kree-Skrull War or the Squadron Supreme, with final details as significant as Ultron, The Vision or Cap’s crazy quartet, which would also include Hawkeye, Mercury and the Scarlet Witch. A complete display that summarizes the intention of this chronicle of The Avengers, to pay a complete tribute to their classic period but also to highlight everything that these years have left us.

