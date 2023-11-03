Israeli-Hamas War

Benjamin Netanyahu said: “We are at the height of the campaignwe have already achieved impressive successes.” The Ministry of Health of the Gaza Strip reported that the death toll has exceeded the 9,000 deaths, with 27 people killed in a raid near a UN school and another 15 killed in a raid on a refugee camp in the Strip. Hamas said 195 Palestinians were killed in the Jabalia refugee camp.

Blinken will pressure Israel for pauses in the war

Secretary of State Antony Blinken will pressure the Israeli government to grant short pauses in military operations in Gaza to allow for the safe release of hostages and the distribution of humanitarian aid. The New York Times reports this, citing administration sources, according to whom Blinken will push for more humanitarian pauses during his visit to Israel. The request for pauses, White House sources point out, is different from a ceasefire, which is believed to benefit Hamas.

Netanyahu did not approve petrol for Gaza hospitals

Benjamin Netanyahu’s office has specified that it has not approved the transfer of fuel to hospitals in Gaza if this were to end, as announced by Israeli Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi. According to US estimates, Hamas retains around 40% of the 500,000 liters of petrol in Gaza.

“Our forces are in the heart of the northern Strip, inside Gaza city, surrounding it and deepening the operation.” Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi said this.

“We are at the height of the campaignwe have already achieved impressive successes, we are already beyond the entrances to Gaza City and we move forward.” Israeli Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu said this while speaking to the soldiers. “We also have painful losses but as one of the fighters told me ‘nothing will stop us‘. I appeal to uninvolved people to get out and go south, because we will not stop from eliminating Hamas terrorists.”

Italian girl and her Palestinian mother leave Gaza

After the first group of Italians who left the Gaza Strip yesterday, today a six-year-old Italian girl, Minerva, and her Palestinian mother, Bayan Alnayyar, they crossed the Rafah crossing.

They are in good condition and are now in Egypt, assisted by the staff of the Italian Embassy in Cairo for their subsequent return to Italy. The Farnesina made this known in a note. “I am particularly happy for the positive outcome of the case of this little girl, who will be six years old tomorrow, and of her mother.” commented the deputy prime minister and minister of foreign affairs Antonio Tajani. “More good news“, Tajani confirmed on X.

