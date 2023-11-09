The conflict in the Middle East continues. Guterres: “In a few days in Gaza we have thousands and thousands of children killed”

“Nothing can justify what happened. We cannot allow a terrorist attack like that of Hamas to ever happen again. Hamas must not have the future of governing Gaza“. This was reported by the Prime Minister Michel in relation to Israel’s conflict in Gaza. Qatar is negotiating with Israel and Hamas, in coordination with the United States, the release of 12 hostages in exchange for one three-day fire stop. The United States says no to reemployment of Gaza by Israel but Netanyahu goes ahead and announces: “What we see is an extraordinary success.”

Italian Carabinieri in Israel

A request has been received from the USA for two carabinieri to be included in the office of the Security Coordinator for Israel and the Palestinian Authority in Jerusalem. And the Defense is oriented towards giving the OK. The Carabinieri have long experience in the Miadit mission training the Palestinian police stationed in Jericho (they returned last October 14 due to deteriorating security conditions). “The Carabinieri – explained the Minister of Defense, Guido Crosetto – were called directly to the Americans because in Jericho until three weeks ago they formed the Palestinian police: they therefore have a relationship of trust, knowledge and respect which in a phase like This is very useful.”

Negotiations confirmed by Hamas: 12 hostages for a three-day truce

A source close to Hamas confirms ongoing negotiations for the release of 12 hostagesincluding 6 Americans, in exchange for three days of respite.

Guterres: “The number of dead children exceeds all wars”

The Secretary General of the UN Antonio Guterres compared the number of children killed in Gaza with the toll of conflicts in the world which it reports every year to the United Nations Security Council. “Every year, the highest number of child killings by any actor in all the conflicts we see is in the hundreds at most,” he said Guterres. “In a few days in Gaza we have thousands and thousands of children killedwhich means there is also something clearly wrong with the way military operations are conducted.”

Egyptian TV: agreement nearing for pause and release of hostages

An Egyptian TV reported that Cairo is close to reaching an agreement for a humanitarian pause in Gaza and the release of hostages. Haaretz reported it.

Prime Minister Michel: “The siege of Gaza does not respect humanitarian laws”

“Nothing can justify what happened. We cannot allow a terrorist attack like that of Hamas to ever happen again. Hamas must not have the future of governing Gaza.” The Prime Minister said this Charles Michel speaking to the European Chamber. “Israel’s right to defend itself must be in line with international and humanitarian laws. A siege of Gaza is not. We ask for humanitarian pauses, the worse the situation gets the more difficult it will be to have lasting peace”, underlined Michel explaining that, at tomorrow’s Paris conference, “we will agree on greater support” for the Palestinians.

Crosetto: hospital ship is leaving for Gaza

The Navy ship Vulcano, equipped with a hospital and operating rooms, is leaving for the Middle East to welcome wounded people from Gaza. An email will then also be sent field hospital to be brought “directly to Gaza in agreement with the Palestinians”. The Minister of Defense, Guido Crosetto, said this, underlining that “we are the first to carry out a humanitarian operation in that area and we hope other countries will follow us”.

