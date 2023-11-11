Israel Palestine conflict – bombings in Gaza

Israel-Gaza war, still no agreement for the exchange of prisoners. Humanitarian corridors opened to reach the south of the Strip

L’Israeli army killed a Jabalia three leaders of Hamas. According to Palestinian sources, 6 people I am death because of a Israeli attack on Shifa hospital. Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and other commanders are hiding right under the building, according to what two terrorists arrested in a video released by the Israeli army say. Islamic Jihad published a video of two hostages, an old woman and a child, declaring that he will release them for humanitarian reasons “once the appropriate measures have been met”. In the film the hostages read a text in which they blame Netanyhu for the situation.



Three drones from Lebanon infiltrated into Israel, one intercepted

Three drones have infiltrated from Lebanon into Israeli territory. The military spokesperson announced this according to which one of the 3 was intercepted by air defense systems while the other two fell in the north.

Source Israel: no agreement for prisoner exchange

“There is no definition of a prisoner exchange agreement between Israel and Hamas.” This was stated by an Israeli political source quoted by the public TV channel Kan. According to the same source, there are efforts in parallel to the fighting to do everything possible to recover the hostages.

Al Jazeera: “Bombs on displaced people in Gaza, dead and injured”

Palestinians fleeing to southern Gaza were reportedly hit by Israeli bombardment near Wadi Gaza. Al Jazeera reports this, showing images of several wounded taken to Al-Aqsa hospital. The Maan agency speaks of dozens of victims. There is no confirmation from the Israeli side.

Netanyahu: “The army will maintain control over Gaza even after the war ends“

“The army will continue to maintain control over Gaza even after the war. We will not rely on international forces.” Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu said this as quoted by the media at the end of a meeting with the heads of the Israeli communities near the Strip. Then he reiterated that Israel “will not accept a ceasefire”.

Israel-Hamas, hostage negotiations underway. Watch the video

Negotiations underway for liberation of the 240 hostages, which has been in the hands of Hamas terrorists for over a month. International diplomacy tries to overcome the wall-to-wall. Therefore, on the one hand, Israel allows four hours a day of mini-truces; on the other hand, Hamas negotiates the release of 10 or 20 prisoners.

Al Arabiya talks about prisoner exchange, no confirmation

Hamas and Israel would have reached an agreement for the release of Palestinian women and minors detained by the Jewish state in exchange for 100 prisoners and children held hostage by Hamas. This was reported by the Al-Arabiya website in Arabic. However, at the moment there is a lack of both Israeli and Palestinian confirmations.

Hamas: “New toll of 11,078 deaths”

The death toll in Gaza rises to over 11,078 since Israel began hitting the Strip in retaliation for the October 7 attacks carried out by Hamas militants. This was reported by the Hamas Ministry of Health.

Two hospitals in Gaza are evacuating patients

The hospitals Rantisi e Nasr in Gaza they would be evacuating their patients through humanitarian corridor opened to reach the southern area of ​​the Strip. The Israeli website Walla reports this, explaining that Israeli forces are approaching the two structures. However, the situation was different at the al-Shifa hospital where Hamas – according to what was reported – prevented those responsible for the facility from evacuating the patients.

Gaza hospital director: “Surrounded by tanks, there is a lack of water and medicine”

“We are completely surrounded, there are tanks outside the hospital and we can’t leave.” This is what Mustafa al-Kahlout told CNN, hospital director Al Nasr and Al Rantisi pediatric hospital, in the north of the Gaza Strip. The hospital complex is located near the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood and the Al Shati refugee camp, where clashes have been reported. “We have no electricity, no oxygen for the patients, we have no medicine or water – he told the American broadcaster – we don’t know what our fate will be, but there has been no contact from the Red Cross or other international organizations”.

