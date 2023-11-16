Israel-Gaza War/ The UN presents a 10-point plan to stop the “carnage” in Gaza. Opposition leader Lapid called for Netanyahu’s dismissal

It doesn’t stop there guerra in Middle East. On the negotiation between Israel and Hamas for the release of the hostages in exchange for a truce in the Strip we are at a standstill. According to the newspaper Haaretz, a possible agreement is blocked by the lack of agreement on the duration of the stop in the fighting. “Tel Aviv stalls on the truce to continue the attack“, says Hamas. While the operation continues in the hospital Al Shifa, Israel also ordered evacuations in the area south of Gaza. The UN presents a ten-point plan to stop the “carnage” in Gaza.

Biden: “The war will end when Hamas can no longer do horrible things to Israel. Reoccupying Gaza is a mistake, two states are the only solution”

“I don’t know how long the war in Gaza will last. The Israeli operation will end when Hamas no longer has the ability to kill, abuse and do horrible things to Israelis”. American President Joe Biden declared this during a press conference after meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. At the same time, Biden recalled that “people are being killed in Gaza” and clarified that “Israel has an obligation to use the greatest possible caution in pursuing its objectives. Hamas has said it intends to attack the Israelis again and this is a terrible dilemma”. Biden also said he had made it clear “to the Israelis that it would be a mistake to reoccupy the Gaza Strip” and that he told Benjamin Netanyahu “that a two-state solution is the only solution.”

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh’s house hit in Gaza

Israeli planes hit the Gaza home of Ismail Haniyeh, head of the Hamas Political Bureau, last night. This was made known by the army, according to which the house “was used as a terror infrastructure and often hosted meetings of Hamas leaders to direct terrorist acts against Israeli civilians and soldiers”. The army added that in taking Shati refugee camp soldiers located and destroyed a Hamas naval force weapons depot “containing diving equipment, explosive devices and weapons”.

Israel continues operations in al-Shifa hospital

The Israeli army continues its operations in Gaza’s main hospital, considered a strategic military site for Hamas. “We will carry out a targeted operation in al-Shifa hospital. We continue to move forward,” General Yaron Finkelman said late on Wednesday on the army’s Telegram channel. Israel accuses Hamas of using al-Shifa hospital as a military base. The Israeli army says it found “ammunition, weapons and military equipment” there.

Israel rejects UN resolution on humanitarian pauses

Israel rejected the UN Security Council resolution calling for “urgent and prolonged humanitarian pauses and corridors across Gaza for a number of days”. Haaretz reports it. The Jewish state’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement saying there is no place for such measures as long as the hostages are held in the hands of Hamas. According to Israel’s ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, the resolution is “detached from reality” and “it is regrettable that the Council continues to ignore and refuses to condemn or even mention the massacre carried out by Hamas”.

Israel also orders evacuations in the area south of Gaza

The Israeli army is increasing pressure on displaced people who in recent weeks have left the north of the Strip and taken refuge in the south, beyond Wadi Gaza. Residents of three localities located in the “safe zone” (Khuzaa, Bani Suheila and Karara) have in fact been instructed by the military to also leave their homes for safety reasons. They are offered two destinations: nearby Khan Yunis (already crowded with displaced people) or the Mowasi area, near the sea, where there are sand dunes. The army leaflets aroused great apprehension, raising fears of another ground operation in that sector.

