Israel-Hamas war: violation of the truce

After four days of truce in the war in the Middle East, an agreement has been reached to extend the ceasefire for another two days. In exchange for the extension, 60 Palestinians will be released in exchange for 20 hostages. However, tension grows with three explosions in the north of the Strip, near Israeli forces. Hamas says Tel Aviv has violated truce. Today, an Israeli government spokesperson explained that 10 hostages are scheduled to be released, with plans to extend the truce by one day for each subsequent group of 10 hostages released in the future.

Haaretz: Israel willing to truce only until Sunday

Israel is not willing to expand the truce, currently in its fifth day and set to expire tomorrow, beyond Sunday for a total of 10 days. The Israeli newspaper Haaretz claims this, citing an official familiar with the ongoing talks between the head of the Mossad David Barnea, the head of the CIA William Burns and the Prime Minister of Qatar in Doha.

“Today 10 hostages will be released”

A spokesperson for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed to CNN that there are 10 names on the list. “Israel received another list of hostages, ten hostages, who will potentially, hopefully, be released by Hamas.” The spokesperson then explained that for every group of ten hostages released by Hamas, Israel extends the truce by one day.

Hamas: “Israel violated the truce and we reacted”

The three explosions recorded in the north of the Strip were “a tactical friction following a clear violation by Israel of the ceasefire agreement”. Hamas reported this, underlining that the Islamist fighters “reacted to the violation. We are committed to the truce as long as Israel is committed. We appeal to the mediators to pressure the Jewish State to respect all agreements, on earth and in heaven.”

Israel: explosions in Gaza, wounded soldiers

Three bombs exploded in the northern Gaza Strip near an Israeli forces outpost, “in contrast to the ceasefire agreements”. This was reported by Israel’s military spokesman. In one of these incidents, fire was opened on the soldiers, who responded to the attack. Some soldiers were injured.

