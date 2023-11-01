Constitution and yellow star, why is the head of state silent? The comment

Constitution of the Italian Republic, article 27: “Criminal responsibility is personal. The accused is not considered guilty until final sentence. The pene they cannot consist of treatments contrary to the meaning of humanity and must aim at the re-education of the condemned. It is not allowed death penalty“. There are grandchildren of good people who commit heinous crimes and grandchildren of criminals heinous people who are good people. There are sons of and brothers of who are not worth a fraction of their blood relatives. There are Presidents – and as such guarantors of the Constitution – who praise the most infamous sentence in Republican History.

And there are Ambassadors who gather there yellow star on the lapel of the jacket at United Nations and they claim to teach us history. In my family I had a anti-fascist great-grandfather and a dead partisan, but also neo-fascist cousins. I have German friends who are grandchildren of Nazis but I have never thought that they are criminals. I have Jewish friends who are ashamed of Benjamin Netanyahu, just like I am ashamed of Giorgia Meloni and Ignazio La Russa.

There’s a insurmountable limit which once exceeded (re)leads to barbarism: when in 2014 I saw the Wolfsangel symbol of the Waffen SS for the first time on the jackets of the mercenaries raising the barricades in Maidan Square, I began to understand that in Kiev it was better not to get too attached. When I saw the yellow star at the United Nations, I understood that all persecutions, especially the most repugnant and bloody, arise in a climate of exaltation of one’s own group and dehumanization of the enemy.

I read posts from Jewish friends like this: “No genocide is being committed, not today or ever. Proof of this is that the population in the Gaza Strip has constantly increased”. The human being, as Emil Cioran defined him, is an eternal misfit, a degenerate at the top of the animal world who in any case tends not to identify with his own condition, which is that of “a devastator who piles up misdeeds upon misdeeds out of anger at seeing an insect easily obtain what it, with so much effort, cannot obtain.”

Nonetheless, the most ruthless of animals still has the courage to use the word animals in a disparaging sense: “We fight against human animals” (Yoav Gallant, Israeli Defense Minister). In the 1871 correspondence between Giuseppe Mazzini and Grand Master Albert Pike, the Third World War was prophesied, which would break out between the State of Israel and Islam and would drag all the other nations into the conflict, to fight each other until they were completely physical, moral, spiritual, economic exhaustion. If the aim of the Masonic project is to eradicate the three great monotheistic religions, I believe it is about to be achieved.

With an Argentinian heretic and syncretist, a Catholic who appoints Judges who empty the Constitution of all meaning, a representative at the United Nations who plays the victim of History, the Hamas terrorists who set themselves the goal of erasing the State of Israel from the face of the earth and a former comedian who glorifies Stepan Bandera, a Nazi criminal… The world has become a very bad place and hope for a better future is fading day by day. I – an agnostic – hope that the secularism of nations becomes obligatory and that secular morality is born – finally.

“The conquest of the earth, which mostly means taking it away from those who have a different complexion or slightly flatter noses than ours, is not an edifying thing when looked at for too long.” (Joseph Conrad). Many are resigned to the idea that war – World War III – is inevitable. This collective madness must be stopped now, immediately. Because it is not just a clash of civilisations, of visions of the world and of life, of a struggle for economic dominance, it is much more: it is an ignoble attempt by the United States to maintain its domination over the world, whatever the cost.

And an equally ignoble attempt by the State of Israel to get rid of 2.2 million poor, unruly Palestinians, a prelude to the epic clash between the North and the South of the world that awaits us. We Italians – mind you – are the most exposed American colony, the base in the Mediterranean inhabited by a defiant population of impoverished old men. From this war – as from the one in Ukraine – we only have to lose. The Apocalypse has already begun in bombed-out Gaza and we accept the genocide without a whisper, docile sheep led by old goats.

It reminds me of Colonel Kurtz’s monologue in Apocalypse Now: “I observed, a snail, crawling on a razor’s edge, it’s a dream I have, it’s my nightmare, crawling, sliding along a razor’s edge and surviving. I saw horrors, horrors that she also saw, but you don’t have the right to call me a murderer, you have the right to kill me, yes, you have the right to do it but you don’t have the right to judge me.

There are no words to describe the bare minimum, to those who don’t know what horror means. Horror. Horror has a face and we must be friends with horror, horror and moral terror are friends. If not, then they become enemies to be feared. They are truly enemies. I remember when I was in the special forces, it seems like a thousand centuries have passed. We went to a camp to vaccinate some children; we left the camp, after having vaccinated them all against polio, an old man in tears ran to us, he couldn’t speak. Then we returned to the camp, those men had returned and had mutilated the vaccinated arms of all those children.

There were a bunch of little arms piled up there, and I remember, I, I cried like, like a poor grandmother, I wanted to pull out all my teeth, I didn’t even know what I wanted to do. But I want to remember it, I never want to forget it, not I want to never forget it. And at a certain point I understood, as if they had shot me, they had shot a diamond at me, a diamond had stuck in my forehead and I said to myself: God, what genius there is in that act, what genius.

The will to make that gesture, perfect, genuine, complete, crystalline, pure. Then I realized that they were stronger than us, because they could bear it, they weren’t monsters, they were men. Trained teams. These men had hearts, they had families, they had children, they were full of love, but they had strength. The strength to do it. If I had ten divisions of men like that, our problems would have been over long ago. There is need for men with a moral sense and at the same time capable of using their primordial instinct to kill, without feelings, without passion, without judgement, without judgement, because it is judgment that weakens us. I’m worried that my son won’t understand what I’ve tried to be and if I’m going to be killed, Willard, I’d like someone to go to my house to tell my son everything, to explain what I’ve been, what I’ve done… because he’s not there. nothing you hate more than the rotten smell of lies. And if you understand me, Willard, you will do this for me.” This is the horror of war. Do we want this in our future?

