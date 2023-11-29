loading…

Russia rejects ceasefire with Ukraine. Photo/Reuters

MOSCOW – Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov sees no chance of a ceasefire in the Ukraine conflict next year, arguing that Kiev and its supporters in the West have taken a position that is completely unacceptable to Moscow.

The senior diplomat presented his analysis of Russia’s relations with NATO and Ukraine in an interview with the Izvestia newspaper published on Wednesday. He predicted no breakthrough, despite suggestions in Western media that the US might push Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky toward a negotiated settlement.

“Unfortunately, the US is leading the Western group, which calls the ‘Zelensky peace formula’ a mantra, and claims that the formula is the only possible basis for reaching an agreement,” he said, as reported by RT. He added that dialogue was impossible on this basis.

When asked whether he expected a ceasefire next year, Ryabkov answered negatively. He said: “I hope that the objectives of the special military operation can be achieved without reservation.”

The ‘peace formula’ proposed by Zelensky last year would require Kiev to take back control of its borders by 2014 and accept war reparations from Moscow as well as subject Russian officials to war trials amid broad international support for Ukraine. Moscow rejected the proposal as inconsistent with reality.

German tabloid Bild last week claimed that Washington and Berlin were rationing arms shipments to Ukraine to pressure Zelensky into making concessions. The White House said its policy remained the same and it was up to Kiev to decide how to conduct the war.

However, David Arakhamia, a key Zelensky ally who leads the ruling party faction in parliament and led Ukraine’s delegation to last year’s peace talks in Istanbul, recently gave further reason to doubt how independent Kiev’s policies have been. He confirmed in an interview last Friday that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had thwarted a possible ceasefire with Russia, and told the Ukrainian leader to “just fight the war.” Moscow’s main goal is Ukraine’s neutrality, Arakhamia said.

Ryabkov reiterated that NATO expansion in Europe was the main cause of the Ukraine conflict. Moscow’s relations with the US-led military bloc are unlikely to recover any time soon “for reasons of both principle and practical nature,” he told Izvestia.

“If someone in the West thinks we need that relationship and will at some point come and ask for it to be restored, that is a huge error in judgment,” he said.

NATO members are “gambling” by violating Russia’s fundamental interests and apparently believe there is no limit to raising the stakes, but “they may end up being the losers,” Ryabkov warned.

(ahm)