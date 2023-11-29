loading…

A total of 8 Israeli soldiers were shot dead by their own comrades during the war against Hamas in Gaza, Palestine. Photo/REUTERS

TEL AVIV – Eight soldiers Israel died as a result of being shot by their own comrades during the war against Hamas in the northern Gaza Strip, Palestine.

According to the Israeli Broadcasting Authority (IBA) report, the deaths of 8 soldiers due to the “friendly fire” incident occurred within a week. The IBA report quoted the Israeli military.

“The soldiers died after they shot at each other and as a result of an explosive device exploding,” wrote IBA, citing the Israeli military, as reported by Middle East Monitor, Wednesday (29/11/2023).

The report added that dozens of other Israeli soldiers were injured on the battlefield in Gaza due to similar incidents.

According to the Israeli military, the number of soldiers killed since October 7 has now reached 392.

However, the spokesman for Hamas’ military wing Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, Abu Ubaidah, said the number was “much larger”.

The Gaza war is currently stalled after Israel and Hamas agreed to a four-day humanitarian ceasefire which began on Friday last week following mediation by Qatar, Egypt and the United States.

The ceasefire was agreed to be extended on Monday for two additional days. The provisions include a temporary ceasefire, prisoner exchange and the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.

Since October 7, Israeli forces launched a devastating invasion of Gaza, which has left more than 15,000 Palestinians dead, including 6,150 children and more than 4,000 women.

This brutal invasion was in response to a Hamas attack on southern Israel on October 7 that killed around 1,200 people and took hundreds of others hostage.

