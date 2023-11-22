loading…

Kemil Baram, one of three Israeli generals reportedly killed in the war against Hamas in Gaza, Palestine. Photo/X @Avolanza

GAZA – News that mentions three generals Israel died in the war against Hamas’s military wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, in Gaza widely reported on various social media.

The three high-ranking Zionist officers who were reportedly killed were Kemil Baram from the Safety Unit, Yehvam Atos from the Invincible Train Battalion, and Avihai Ozer from the Logistics Assistance Unit.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) did not confirm the news. The Zionist military has also not updated data on the deaths of its soldiers in the land war in Gaza. The latest information from the IDF says more than 60 of their soldiers have died since the ground war began.

The IDF on Tuesday claimed that its troops had completely surrounded the Jabalia area in northern Gaza in preparation for fierce fighting with Palestinian resistance groups.

The Jabalia area includes the Jabalia refugee camp and Jabalia City, the most populous area in Gaza.

The IDF, as quoted by Anadolu, Wednesday (22/11/2023), said its troops had bombed the Jabalia area in the last few days to prepare for ground combat.

They also claimed to have destroyed three tunnel entrances containing Hamas members as well as a rocket launcher in the area.

On the other hand, Al-Qassam Brigades spokesman Abu Ubaidah in a statement said attacks by al-Qassam Brigades troops were intensively carried out using Al-Yasin 105 missiles, Shawaz and Tandem 85 rockets.

According to him, around 25 al-Qassam fighters and other Palestinian militias attacked a large number of Israeli forces occupying the Rantisi Children’s Hospital, one fighter was killed while dozens of Israeli soldiers were killed in the battle.

Several combat vehicles were abandoned by Israeli troops who ran to save themselves from the attack by al-Qassam troops. The armored vehicles were then bombarded by Israeli air forces because they could not be evacuated.

“Our mujahideen confirmed that when the enemy could not withdraw his vehicle, he blew it up,” said Abu Ubaidah.

