Suara.com – Vice President Ma’ruf Amin postponed his lunch meeting with the three vice presidential candidates because he had a state agenda. The activity was originally scheduled to take place at the Vice President’s Palace, Jakarta, Monday (6/11/2023).

“In connection with Vice President Ma’ruf Amin’s planned meeting with the three vice presidential candidates participating in the 2024 presidential election on Monday, November 6 2023, I hereby inform you that the meeting has been postponed,” said the Vice President’s spokesperson, Masduki Baidlowi, in a statement in Jakarta, Sunday night.

Vice President Ma’ruf, Masduki said, must attend a very important agenda, namely an internal meeting with President Joko Widodo at the Merdeka Palace and several other state agendas.

However, Masduki said that the Vice President’s meeting with the three vice presidential candidates would soon be rescheduled.

“Then immediately schedule a suitable time for the meeting,” said Masduki.

Meet Cawaores

Previously, Vice President Ma’ruf Amin planned to entertain the three vice presidential candidates, namely Gibran Rakabuming Raka, Mahfud MD and Muhaimin Iskandar with lunch at the Vice Presidential Palace, Jakarta, on Monday, November 6 2023.

Vice President Ma’ruf Amin said that at the meeting he would invite the vice presidential candidates to discuss efforts to reduce conflict because the supporters’ attitudes would depend on the election contestants. (Between)

Previously, the vice presidential candidate from the Coalition for Change, Muhaimin Iskandar or Cak Imin, admitted that he was ready to accept Vice President Maruf’s invitation this afternoon with one condition.

“I’m waiting for the Vice President’s invitation, whenever I’m ready as long as I’m in Jakarta,” said Cak Imin to journalists at the DPP PKB office, Central Jakarta, Friday (3/11/2023).

Cak Imin confirmed that he would fulfill the invitation to have lunch with the other two vice presidential candidates.

“Yes, no problem. Those who invite our senior vice president will definitely want to,” explained Cak Imin.