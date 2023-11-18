Suara.com – Presidential candidate number 1, Anies Baswedan, spoke about the importance of restoring the spirit of law enforcement in Indonesia. Anies does not want the law to be used solely for political purposes.

This was conveyed by Anies in his speech at the 2023 Ulama Ijtima forum which was held at the Az-Zikra Islamic Boarding School, Sentul, Bogor, Saturday (18/11/2023).

Anies stated that the authority of the courts and law enforcement officials must be restored. In this case, the former Governor of DKI Jakarta wants the criminalization of political opponents and ulama to stop.

“We see the importance of being able to restore the authority of the courts, the authority of law enforcement officers, and that there will no longer be any criminalization of anyone,” said Anies at the location.

“Anyone, political opponents, even innocent individuals, including clerics, including the opposition because the law is not used for political interests,” he added.

Anies emphasized that Indonesia is a country of law, meaning that the rulers must comply with applicable legal rules.

“If the state rules, the law follows the ruler, if it is a legal state the ruler follows the law. We are committed to implementing that as part of our efforts,” said Anies.

Talking about Pancasila is a fixed price

Previously it was reported, Anies said that Pancasila is a fixed price and the basis of the country that must be maintained. He admitted that he would not compromise with other ideologies, apart from Pancasila.

“We understand very well that the Republic of Indonesia is a country based on Pancasila. Our commitment to maintaining Pancasila is a commitment that is priceless. We do not compromise with others,” said Anies in his speech at the 2023 Ulama Ijtima event.

Anies firmly stated that he did not compromise with ideologies such as communism. Because according to him, Pancasila is the basis of the state which cannot be negotiated.

Presidential candidate pair Anies Baswedan and vice presidential candidate Muhaimin Iskandar greet their supporters during a parade with their sympathizers before registering with the KPU in Jakarta, Thursday (19/10/2023). (ANTARA FOTO/Indrianto Eko Suwarso).

“That Pancasila is a fixed price and holding Pancasila is a fixed price is a non-negotiable commitment,” said Anies.

“We are committed to maintaining this in the face of various ideologies, including communism, which is often seen as a problem,” he continued.

Therefore, Anies emphasized the importance of maintaining relationships with fellow humans. The method starts with mutual respect, including between religious communities.