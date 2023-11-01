Suara.com – Nia Ramadhani is known to have two celebrity social gathering gangs. The two social gathering gangs are the Girls Squad and the Cendol Gang.

In Girls Squad, Nia Ramadhani is rarely active. He is now more active in activities with other gangs.

The Cendol Gang has members Nagita Slavina, Olla Ramlan, Aurel Hermansyah, Titi Kamal, Ashanty, Shireen Sungkar, Zaskia Sungkar, Paula Verhoeven, Ririn Ekawati and Ayu Dewi.

In a program hosted by Jessica Iskandar and Chand Kelvin, Nia Ramadhani was asked whether social gatherings were more comfortable with Girls Squad or Cendol.

“Nia Ramadhani is more comfortable being friends with Girl Squad or Cendol?” Jessica Iskandar was quoted as asking Suara.com from the Tiktok account @asiamediaproductions, Tuesday (31/10/2023).

Nia Ramadhani answered that she was friends with everyone.

“What the heck? All friends have to be the same,” he said.

However, Jessica and Chand Kelvin felt that Nia’s answer was not honest. The reason is, they think Nia is actually more comfortable with the Cendol Gang.

“But I think Nia prefers cendol,” said Chand Kelvin.

“I think it’s more like Cendol,” said Jessica Iskandar.

Nia Ramadhani explained that the Cendol social gathering is still running today. That’s what makes him seem more active with the gang.

Jessica Iskandar then asked how much the social gathering in the Cendol gang was. El Barack’s mother revealed that the nominal social gathering at the Girls Squad was IDR 150 million.

“How much money does cendol cost, in the past we used to get 150 (Rp. 150 million), right? One social gathering,” asked Jessica Iskandar to Nia Ramadhani.

“It’s amazing that the weight of cendol is more expensive,” said Chand Kelvin.

“It’s no joke at a social gathering,” said Jessica Iskandar.

While laughing, Nia Ramadhani admitted that she couldn’t answer the question of the amount of the Cendol social gathering.

Not getting an answer, Jessica Iskandar admitted that she was still curious.

“Cendol, how much money is this money for each social gathering, per shake social gathering,” said Jessica Iskandar, asking again.

Again, Nia Ramadhani didn’t answer and just laughed.

“It’s just normal, actually,” said Nia Ramadhani.