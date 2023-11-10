loading…

Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman opened the Saudi Arabia – Africa Summit to strengthen his geopolitics. Photo/SindoNews.Andika HM

RIYADH – Saudi Arabia is trying to strengthen its geopolitical position in Africa and the Middle East to become a leader in both regions.

This was realized by Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman (MBS) announcing the launch of the King Salman Development Initiative in Africa. This includes projects and programs worth more than USD 25 billion or IDR 391 trillion.

The announcement was made at the opening of the Saudi Arabia-Africa Summit in Riyadh on Friday (10/11/2023), where MBS represented King Salman. MBS stressed the Kingdom’s commitment to enhancing cooperation and fostering relations with African countries in various fields.

This commitment aims to contribute to building security and peace in the region and the world in general. All these programs are in support of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 for transformation in various sectors.

The Saudi Crown Prince also injected Saudi investment exceeding USD 25 billion in various sectors. The commitment includes providing USD 10 billion in financing and insurance for exports. For Africa, it specifically offers an additional USD 5 billion in development financing for Africa until 2030.

Additionally, he announced Saudi Arabia’s plans to expand its diplomatic presence in Africa, increasing the number of embassies to more than 40.

“The Saudi Kingdom has provided more than USD 45 billion to support development and humanitarian projects in 54 African countries,” said MBS.

He underscored Saudi Arabia’s dedication to supporting innovative solutions to address Africa’s debt and affirmed the right of countries to develop their own resources and capabilities.

MBS also expressed his support for the African Union’s full membership in the G20. He welcomed the resumption of negotiations in Jeddah between representatives of Sudan’s conflict parties, and expressed hope that dialogue would become the basis for peace.

Condemning military attacks and targeting of civilians in the Gaza Strip, Prince Mohammed stressed the urgent need to stop the Israeli occupation authorities’ ongoing violations of international humanitarian law.

“We intend to host Expo 2030 in Riyadh, presenting an extraordinary and unprecedented edition that contributes to imagining the future,” said MBS.

(ahm)