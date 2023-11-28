Suara.com – The figure of Bunga Citra Lestari or BCL’s future husband, Tiko Aryawardhan, is still being hunted by Indonesian netizens.

From his personal life to his background, many people are still curious. The reason is that the figure is not an artist.

His name also emerged after it was reported that he would marry BCL in Bali in early December.

Portrait of BCL and Tiko Aryawardhana together. (Instagram)

Apart from his figure, Tiko Wardhana’s job and source of wealth are also a concern.

Netizens are curious about the source of the wealth of the man who managed to conquer Bunga Citra Lestari’s heart after being left by her husband for 4 years who died.

It is not known exactly what work BCL’s future husband did. However, from the information obtained by LinkedIn, it turns out that Tiko has a job that is not empty.

The thin-haired man works as a banker at a bank based in England. He works in Wealth Management in the position of marketing and product sales expert for a bank.

Apart from working as a banker, Tiko also has a business in the music world.

There is no source that explains how much net profit or amount of wealth owned by Tiko Aryawardhana. However, BCL does not seem to see this.

On the other hand, it was mutual feelings of liking that made the widow with one child want to marry a widower with two children.

To this day it is not known when BCL and Tiko became acquainted. However, from Linked it is known that they graduated from the same university.

Tiko is known to have graduated from the Economics Department at Trisakti University, Jakarta. Likewise, BCL is also registered as a student in the Management Department, Faculty of Economics, Trisakti University.

Portrait of BCL who will marry Tiko Wardhana. (Instagram/@bclsinclair)

As is known, BCL and Tiko are reportedly going to get married. This was confirmed by the Head of the KUA, Pasar Minggu District, Daud Damsyik, the two prospective brides and grooms had asked for letters of recommendation to hold their wedding in Bali.

“For the person concerned, Bunga Citra Lestari has submitted a letter requesting a recommendation. Coincidentally, the wedding is not where she is domiciled or where she lives,” he explained.

The recommendation letter from the KUA will be addressed to the KUA where BCL and Tiko will get married.

“Yesterday, perhaps his representative came, I don’t know exactly whether it was part of his extended family or the committee involved in his wedding,” he continued.

“We have submitted a letter requesting a marriage recommendation,” he explained.