Aries

Aries, the month of witches says goodbye to you in a fantastic way. You are enjoying some magical days that began last September with many blessings.

The influence of the Sun and Mercury sharpens your intuition and your ability to seduce others, making you feel and appear irresistible. Experience the magic of love by lighting a red candle.

Taurus

Taurus will experience a large dose of positive energy in both the romantic and business spheres. It is suggested to have a plant in your home that you can care for, as it is believed that this will attract wealth and prosperity, ensuring that you never lack abundance in your life.

Also, on this date, your costume can be that of a successful millionaire, famous actor or actress, embodying the image of a celebrity who enjoys fame and fortune.

Gemini

Gemini, this is an ideal week to captivate everyone with your eloquence, since you have an innate talent for seduction.

We suggest you make a list of everything negative or harmful in your life and then burn it. Then, scatter the ashes in a river or body of water, allowing the power of the wind and water to carry away any negativity from your life.

Cancer

Cancer says goodbye at the end of October and, with it, comes a challenging but at the same time rewarding period, in which you have acquired valuable lessons.

Your magic, in the form of elements such as water, crystals, flowers and white candles, allows you to confidently visualize your desires and desires so that they materialize in your future.

Leo

Leo, November is about to begin, and this month is full of activity and special family moments for you. You are planning a short trip that will be full of love and joy.

Additionally, on November 2, you can light a candle in honor of your departed loved ones, thanking them for being an example, a guide, and unconditional support in your life.

Virgo

Virgo, on these special days of the Day of the Dead, make sure your altar is complete, with flowers, candles, and offerings directed to the Beings of Light who constantly accompany you, as well as your loved ones who have crossed to the other plane, but whose presence you always feel.

Wear black with gold accents to honor this occasion.

Libra

Libra, you continue to honor life and appreciate all the beauties it offers us as a divine gift. The month of November is presented as an abundant period for you.

We suggest you carry out a complete cleaning of your home, lighting incense and ringing bells to ward off any energy that does not bring peace, love and prosperity.

Scorpio

Given your mystical and spiritual character, Scorpio, it is appropriate to celebrate November 1 and 2, especially with the influence of Mercury and the Sun in your sign, enhancing your ability to manifest your desires.

Your magic, fueled by love, can be expressed through rituals such as a bath with fragrances and flowers, as well as purification with the help of an animal, freeing you from negative energies.even placing a glass of water in an elevated place in your home to attract positivity.”

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, in the week of the Days of the Dead celebration, it is important that you avoid staying locked up. On November 2, pay tribute to your deceased ancestors by lighting candles, burning incense, decorating your home with flowers, and praying for your peace, health, and prosperity.

You can also ask for help to overcome any physical discomfort that affects you. Consider dressing up as a warrior or Amazonian woman, armed with a bow and arrow.

Capricorn

Capricorn, to end the month of October, display your magic on earth. Visit a place where your feet can connect with the energy of our planet, hug a tree or beautify your garden and take care of your plants.

In the month of November, very pleasant surprises await you, with divine blessings coming into your life.

Aquarium

Aquarius, the lucky colors for you this week are black, purple and magenta. For your Halloween costume party, consider choosing a costume that evokes a powerful Greek god or goddess.

Perform a cleansing ritual in your home, ringing bells everywhere and moving furniture to ward off any negative energy. November is shaping up to be a very entertaining and fun-filled month for you.

Fish

Pisces, your nature makes you an innate sorcerer. Take advantage of the transition from October to November to immerse yourself in the mysterious and inexplicable. Adorn your home with flowers, creating a heavenly atmosphere, and pay tribute to the souls in their eternal rest.

This ritual will not only give you protection and a long life, but also invites you to visit sacred places such as a church or a cemetery to connect with the spiritual.

With information from Walter Mercado

MF

Themes

Walter Mercado Horoscopes

