In November, Aries is under the influence of direct Saturn, which leads you to reflect on your current life and learn from your past experiences.

Venus favors love and serious relationships, while Mercury awakens your interest in foreign affairs, even prompting you to travel.

Taurus

For Taurus, this period is characterized by health and physical beauty, thanks to Venus. Saturn inclines you to enjoy your time alone and be selective in choosing who to share it with.

Mercury highlights your intuition, that sixth sense that guides you in your decisions.

Gemini

Mercury, the ruler of Gemini, facilitates communication with special people and the opportunity to close agreements and contracts with partners.

Saturn direct presents challenges in the workplace, which require demonstrating skills. Venus brings a romantic touch to the life of Gemini.

Cancer

Cancer experiences a period of love and harmony in their home and family thanks to Venus.

Mercury favors participation in voluntary groups to help others. Saturn opens the door to spiritual expansion and learning about other cultures.

Leo

Leo finds it an excellent week to plan trips and enjoy the Christmas festivities.

Venus strengthens family ties, Mercury encourages artistic expression, and Saturn direct drives personal transformation and the ability to face challenges with faith.

Virgo

Abundance and financial stability come to the life of Virgo thanks to Venus. Saturn direct provides opportunities to apply lessons learned in past relationships. Mercury brings visitors to your home.

Libra

Venus highlights Libra’s beauty and luck, while Mercury motivates him to cultivate his intellect. Saturn direct continues to focus attention on health, promoting changes in diet and lifestyle.

Scorpio

Scorpio regains his humor and hopes, experiencing a rebirth in his love life.

Saturn direct drives changes in the relationship with the children and young people of the family, assuming responsibility for past actions.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius receives support from Mercury for effective expression and communication.

Saturn direct keeps family a priority, and Venus provides enjoyable times with friends and social groups.

Capricorn

Capricorn finds answers to his doubts and insecurities by spending time alone. Mercury and Saturn encourage sincerity with oneself, while Saturn direct emphasizes the need to seek self-help to overcome pending emotional issues.

Aquarium

Aquarius continues learning how to manage his money and is tested by Saturn direct. Venus brings passion and flirtation to her love life, although she must be wary of temptations. Mercury expands her social circle.

Fish

Saturn direct in Pisces motivates you to work on yourself and not depend on others to be happy. Responsibility for his own happiness is his primary task.

